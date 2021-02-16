FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources

FBR asks large taxpayers' offices to send lists of 25 major tax defaulters

Action will be taken against those who do not submit tax returns for 2020

FBR has issued tax notices to 1.4 million tax defaulters, say sources

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that it would take action against major tax defaulters who did not submit their returns for 2020, sources informed Geo News on Monday.



According to sources, a list of 25 major tax defaulters has been sought from all large taxpayers' offices (LTOs).

The LTOs have been directed to submit the lists of top 25 tax defaulters within two weeks, and action will be taken against those who would fail to comply.

Sources said that the FBR has so far issued tax notices to 1.4 million tax defaulters.

