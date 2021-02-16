Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

FBR aims at launching operation against major tax defaulters: sources

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

  • FBR asks large taxpayers' offices to send lists of 25 major tax defaulters 
  • Action will be taken against those who do not submit tax returns for 2020
  • FBR has issued tax notices to 1.4 million tax defaulters, say sources

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that it would take action against major tax defaulters who did not submit their returns for 2020, sources informed Geo News on Monday.

According to sources, a list of 25 major tax defaulters has been sought from all large taxpayers' offices (LTOs).

Read more: Javed Afridi points finger at automobile industry as FBR probes import of MG Motors vehicles

The LTOs have been directed to submit the lists of top 25 tax defaulters within two weeks, and action will be taken against those who would fail to comply.

Sources said that the FBR has so far issued tax notices to 1.4 million tax defaulters.

Read more: FBR claims tax reforms introduced in country starting to pay dividends

More From Pakistan:

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?
Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Khawaja Asif shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail
'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes
6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey

6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey
PM Imran Khan shares story of winning International Cricketer of the Year prize in 1989

PM Imran Khan shares story of winning International Cricketer of the Year prize in 1989
PTI's Farah Khan nominates herself for Senate seat despite party choosing another candidate

PTI's Farah Khan nominates herself for Senate seat despite party choosing another candidate
IMF to release $500 million to Pakistan after reforms pending executive board approval

IMF to release $500 million to Pakistan after reforms pending executive board approval
HEC announces last date for Law Admission Test's online registration

HEC announces last date for Law Admission Test's online registration
Islamabad court asks authorities to verify driving license of Kashmala Tariq's son

Islamabad court asks authorities to verify driving license of Kashmala Tariq's son

IHC orders restoration of playground 'illegally' allotted to lawyers by March 23

IHC orders restoration of playground 'illegally' allotted to lawyers by March 23
Ensuring fair elections is ECP's constitutional duty, says Supreme Court

Ensuring fair elections is ECP's constitutional duty, says Supreme Court
PTI to work for prosperity of Pakistan's farmers, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

PTI to work for prosperity of Pakistan's farmers, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Latest

view all