Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

PIA plans to expand network in Afghanistan, increase air cargo operations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

The national flag carrier has been struggling financially for a long time and the grounding of flights in March last because of the on-going pandemic. Photo: File
  • PIA is in talks with the neighbouring country to expand its flight operations to Afghanistan’s other destinations.
  • It is aiming to increase the cargo business to facilitate trade between the two countries.
  • PIA chief also urged Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan to ensure swift guaranteed visa for PIA passengers coming to Pakistan.

KABUL: Aiming to increase cargo business to facilitate trade between the two countries, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is in talks with the neighbouring country to expand its flight operations to Afghanistan’s other destinations.

According to a statement issued by the national flag carrier, PIA Chief Executive officer (CEO) Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik met Afghan Aviation Head, Dr Qasim Wafaizada, in Kabul and discussed avenues for increasing air links between the two countries. 

The top PIA official informed Afghan authorities that PIA was planning to start flights to/from Kandahar and Mazar Shareef and was exploring avenues for increasing air cargo operations.

Read more: Govt to shell out Rs5 billion to 2,000 PIA employees taking Voluntary Separation Scheme

Guaranteed visa for PIA passengers coming to Pakistan

PIA chief also urged Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan to ensure swift guaranteed visa for PIA passengers coming to Pakistan during his visit to Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

He also met with officials of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and proposed expanding PIA’s network to the business centers of Afghanistan.

Enduring losses over billions, the national flag carrier has been struggling financially for a long time after various flights were grounded  in March last year because of the on-going pandemic.

However, according to the PIA’s turnaround plan, the year “2020 would be a break-even year followed by a return to profitability in 2023.

The plan, which has not been made public, noted that PIA’s share of international flight traffic into Pakistan had fallen to 27% in 2019 down from 42% a few years earlier. 

More From Pakistan:

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets
Asad Umar urges frontline healthcare workers to register for coronavirus vaccine

Asad Umar urges frontline healthcare workers to register for coronavirus vaccine
Gambling quarrel at snooker club kills two in Gujranwala

Gambling quarrel at snooker club kills two in Gujranwala
Aman 2021: The importance of Pakistan’s multinational naval drill

Aman 2021: The importance of Pakistan’s multinational naval drill
Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

'Pawri hori hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen wants to become a CSS officer one day

'Pawri hori hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen wants to become a CSS officer one day
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC
'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani

'PTI leaders happy over Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest,' claims Saeed Ghani
Weather update: Fog engulfs most parts of Punjab, flights delayed

Weather update: Fog engulfs most parts of Punjab, flights delayed
7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab

7 dead, 9 injured as truck and passenger van collide in Khushab
PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document

PTI govt's austerity drive saves 49% expenditure of PM House: official document
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh handed over to police on three-day remand

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh handed over to police on three-day remand

Latest

view all