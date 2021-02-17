Can't connect right now! retry
Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’

Larsa Pippen recently sat down for a chat regarding her falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner clan and got candid about all allegations.

The conversation surrounding her fall out with Kim Kardashian was brought up during her interview with Hollywood Unlocked and began once the interviewer asked, “You know where all the bodies are buried in the Kardashian world. Do you feel you were betrayed by them?”

Larsa candidly replied by saying, “I don’t know if you call it ‘betrayed.’ Things happened…and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen. I love them. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out…but I’m not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then…karma’s a [expletive].”

During the course of the interview, the idea of being toxic was also brought up but Pippen was quick to quip, “I mean, I don’t know. I feel like…everyone normally says I have the best energy. The best vibes.”

She even touched upon the Kanye West fiasco and added, “I feel like my lesson was people that you go to bat for, don’t expect will go to bat for you. I had to learn that the hard way because I was a very loyal friend.”

Before concluding, she also set the record straight and talked about Travis Scott’s alleged feelings for her, claiming, “Some people value men over friends. I think she took a beating. She took a beating and the guy got forgiven. What the hell?”

