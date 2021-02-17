Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo admitted her ultimate dream would be to work with ten times Grammy winner Taylor Swift

Breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo admitted she longs to share some studio time with her all-time favorite music guru Taylor Swift.



The 17-year-old singer recently topped the #1 on Billboard charts with her single Driver’s License.

Working her way around to get used to the newfound place in the music industry, the former Disney actress admitted on more than one occasion that her ultimate dream would be to work with ten times Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift.



On Valentine’s special episode, the young hitmaker co-hosted Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show and gushed about her idol and music guru.

"I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor," she went on. "I don't even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she's such a genius."

When the host of the show delved deeper into the subject and teased the topic of possible collaboration, the All I Want singer lit up and said: “That the dream.”

Last month when The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress posted her success of topping the Apple Music Chart and being in “ a puddle of tears” for being ‘only 2 spots behind Taylor,’ the Reputation singer surprised with a comment that said: "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud."