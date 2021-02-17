Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo admitted her ultimate dream would be to work with ten times Grammy winner Taylor Swift

Breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo admitted she longs to share some studio time with her all-time favorite music guru Taylor Swift.

The 17-year-old singer recently topped the #1 on Billboard charts with her single Driver’s License.

 Working her way around to get used to the newfound place in the music industry, the former Disney actress admitted on more than one occasion that her ultimate dream would be to work with ten times Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift.

On Valentine’s special episode, the young hitmaker co-hosted Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show and gushed about her idol and music guru.

"I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor," she went on. "I don't even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she's such a genius."

When the host of the show delved deeper into the subject and teased the topic of possible collaboration, the All I Want singer lit up and said: “That the dream.”

Last month when The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress posted her success of topping the Apple Music Chart and being in “ a puddle of tears” for being ‘only 2 spots behind Taylor,’ the Reputation singer surprised with a comment that said: "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'
Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’

Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family
Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach

Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach
Demands for Prince Harry to be sacked amid ‘constitutional crisis’ arise: report

Demands for Prince Harry to be sacked amid ‘constitutional crisis’ arise: report
A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report

Queen Elizabeth slammed for being a ‘useless’ head of state: report
TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air

TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air
'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests
Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Latest

view all