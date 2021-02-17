Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Reuters

Six mobile ad companies join hands to prepare for Apple privacy changes

By
Reuters

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York, US October 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • The alliance includes Liftoff, Fyber, Chartboost, Singular, InMobi, and Vungle
  • It aims to help marketers, app developers adjust to upcoming Apple changes
  • Facebook says the changes will hurt the social media company’s ad business

Six mobile advertising companies said Wednesday they have formed a partnership to help marketers and app developers adjust to upcoming Apple changes that will affect how advertising works on iPhones.

Apple will soon begin to prompt iPhone users to allow apps to use their data for personalised advertising, a move that has drawn backlash from tech rival Facebook, which argues the changes will hurt the social media company’s ad business.

The Post-IDFA Alliance will provide tips and best practices to help advertisers and developers ensure ads are placed in front of relevant consumers and the effectiveness of those ads can still be measured after the Apple changes are rolled out, said Mark Ellis, chief executive of mobile marketing company Liftoff, which is part of the alliance.

Read more: WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA

That will include videos, webinars, and other materials on topics such as understanding what data can be used in an “Apple-friendly manner,” Ellis said.

The new partnership also includes Fyber, Chartboost, Singular, InMobi and Vungle, which are companies that specialise in mobile advertising.

More From Sci-Tech:

Telegram's global search can help you find 'meaning of life itself'

Telegram's global search can help you find 'meaning of life itself'
US Embassy lauds Pakistani students for 'beating MIT & Stanford' in aeronautics, astronautics contest

US Embassy lauds Pakistani students for 'beating MIT & Stanford' in aeronautics, astronautics contest
WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA

WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA
Italy slaps Facebook with 7 million euros fine over improper data use

Italy slaps Facebook with 7 million euros fine over improper data use
Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic
Bitcoin rises above $50,000 to a new record high

Bitcoin rises above $50,000 to a new record high
Microsoft president terms SolarWinds hack as 'largest and most sophisticated attack'

Microsoft president terms SolarWinds hack as 'largest and most sophisticated attack'
Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day
ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users
Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test
Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report

Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report

Latest

view all