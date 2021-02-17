WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA

A person using WhatsApp on their phone. — Reuters/File

FIA says messages can be recovered even after they are deleted

Advises users to not send messages that they might want to delete later

Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Crime Wing has warned WhatsApp users that they could be "blackmailed" through the app.



The Cyber Crime Wing, in a tweet, said that messages sent on WhatsApp could be recovered later, even after they were deleted.

"Avoid sending messages that you will want to delete later," the FIA cautioned the messaging app's users.

The information comes to light just as users are already switching to Signal and Telegram following WhatsApp's privacy terms fiasco.

