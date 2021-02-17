Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp can be used to 'blackmail' you, warns FIA

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

A person using WhatsApp on their phone. — Reuters/File

  • FIA says messages can be recovered even after they are deleted
  • Advises users to not send messages that they might want to delete later

Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Crime Wing has warned WhatsApp users that they could be "blackmailed" through the app.

The Cyber Crime Wing, in a tweet, said that messages sent on WhatsApp could be recovered later, even after they were deleted.

"Avoid sending messages that you will want to delete later," the FIA cautioned the messaging app's users.

The information comes to light just as users are already switching to Signal and Telegram following WhatsApp's privacy terms fiasco.

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature

More From Sci-Tech:

Italy slaps Facebook with 7 million euros fine over improper data use

Italy slaps Facebook with 7 million euros fine over improper data use
Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?

Kids' home activities, TV shows in Urdu, and pets: What Pakistan searched for during pandemic?
Bitcoin rises above $50,000 to a new record high

Bitcoin rises above $50,000 to a new record high
Microsoft president terms SolarWinds hack as 'largest and most sophisticated attack'

Microsoft president terms SolarWinds hack as 'largest and most sophisticated attack'
Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day
ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

ByteDance mulls sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.3.17 for Android users
Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test
Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report

Pakistani startup Safepay secures funding from Stripe and others: report
WhatsApp rolls out new web version

WhatsApp rolls out new web version
Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens

Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens
'I'm not a cat,' Texas lawyer tells judge after Zoom filter mishap

'I'm not a cat,' Texas lawyer tells judge after Zoom filter mishap

Latest

view all