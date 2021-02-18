Two Lahore dacoits flee after stealing gold worth millions from couple

FIR registered against two men in Lahore for robbing gold from couple

Suspects stole more than 134 tolas of gold, says Lahore police

Incident took place in DHA

The Lahore police registered a case against two men for robbing a couple after they visited their bank locker in DHA on Thursday.



Over 134 tolas of gold jewellery was stolen, the police said.

The man and his wife were robbed after they took the jewellery out of their locker, the FIR said.

Read more: Case registered in one of the 'biggest' gold heist's in Islamabad's history

A case was registered against the two suspects on the complaint of a citizen, Zaroon, a police spokesperson said.

The suspects are being traced with the help of closed-circuit television camera footage, the law enforcer said.