Pakistan's economy stayed stable despite coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran Khan

Thursday Feb 18 2021
Thursday Feb 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan's economic indicators are on positive trajectory despite many challenges with the main one being the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier was addressing a ceremony on Roshan Digital Accounts crossing the $500 million in remittances mark in Islamabad on Thursday.

He gave a list of the PTI government's achievements in fighting the country's economic challenges and bringing down the current account deficit. 

The premier said repayments of $20 billion in foreign loans had been made in the last two-and-a-half years.

Read more: Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month

He spoke about an increase in exports too and said it came at a time when economies around the world were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Khan made a comparison of Pakistan's exports with competitor nations like India and Bangladesh. He said the country's textile sector is witnessing a boom and new textile mills are being opened.

The premier stressed the importance of tapping the market of overseas Pakistanis as they were “an asset for the country”.

An important initiative by the government that will bring growth to the economy is the Roshan Digital Account, he said, adding that so far the country has 88,000 accounts in over 97 countries.

Read more: PM Imran Khan shares 'more good news on economic front'

He said it has helped stabilise the rupee. 

PM Khan directed the State Bank of Pakistan to open a special cell to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in opening a Roshan Digital Account. 

He also stressed for a focused and innovative media campaign for overseas Pakistanis to apprise them of the new initiative. He was confident this will help increase the number of accounts.

