PM Imran Khan shares 'more good news on economic front'

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared "more good news on the economic front" with the nation on Sunday, referring to the lowering of core inflation and Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The premier took to Twitter to announce that the government's efforts to bring down inflation were bearing fruit. "More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed," he said.

PM Imran Khan said that he had told his economic team to "stay vigiltan and ensure that inflation stays under control".

Earlier this month, the prime minister had appreciated Pakistani exporters for their role in increasing the country's exports.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister — pleased at the performance of Pakistan's exports for the month of December 2020 — revealed that the country's exports had registered a growth of 18% over the previous year.

"Well done & keep up this trend. A major pillar of our govt's economic policy is export enhancement & we will provide full support to promote export culture," he added.



