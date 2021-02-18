Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian experiences sleepless night amid divorce from Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

It seems that Kim Kardashian's divorce drama from Kanye West has left her with sleepless nights.

With news that the estranged couple were headed to end their six years of marriage, it came to no surprise that the Skims founder has been bombarded with that question to the point that it has taken a mental toll on her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share that she was unable to sleep.

"Can't sleep...", she wrote in a nude coloured text on a grey background.

"I'm gonna be so tired later ugh."

She finished the post with a face-palm emoji.

Kanye is currently living at his Wyoming ranch, while Kim is at her Calabasas residence with the couple's four kids.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Man behind Nicki Minaj father's hit-and-run car accident arrested

Man behind Nicki Minaj father's hit-and-run car accident arrested

Aiman Muneeb releases a breathtaking 'peachy' shot of her new look

Aiman Muneeb releases a breathtaking 'peachy' shot of her new look
Courteney Cox tugs at fans' heartstrings by playing 'Friends' theme song on piano

Courteney Cox tugs at fans' heartstrings by playing 'Friends' theme song on piano
Demi Lovato ‘in a great headspace’ five months after Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato ‘in a great headspace’ five months after Max Ehrich split
Kanye West struggling to cope with Kim Kardashian split: 'He is anxious and sad'

Kanye West struggling to cope with Kim Kardashian split: 'He is anxious and sad'
Joesph Gordon-Levitt clarifies his character in ‘(500) Days of Summer’ was not a victim

Joesph Gordon-Levitt clarifies his character in ‘(500) Days of Summer’ was not a victim

Shahid Kapoor recreates Pakistan's 'pawri' girl Dananeer's viral video: Watch

Shahid Kapoor recreates Pakistan's 'pawri' girl Dananeer's viral video: Watch
Prince Harry should be axed from line of succession, demands public

Prince Harry should be axed from line of succession, demands public
FKA Twigs details horrific abuse inflicted on her by Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs details horrific abuse inflicted on her by Shia LaBeouf
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be stripped of royal roles soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be stripped of royal roles soon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'overjoyed' about baby number two

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'overjoyed' about baby number two

Piers Morgan reports death threats to police

Piers Morgan reports death threats to police

Latest

view all