Thursday Feb 18 2021
BTS' Jungkook debuts composing skills for 'Film Out's' OST track

BTS' Jungkook just announced a musical collaboration with Back Number’s Iyori Shimizu and fans are going crazy over the news of his debut.

The news was announced by BTS’s Official Fan club and according to its report, Signal is a powerful ballad featuring soulful lyrics on the reunion of long-lost soul mates.

Written in collaboration with Back Number’s lead vocalist Iyori Shimizu the song promises to be a smashing success and ARMYs are already gushing over the composing debut.

To showcase their excitement fans flocked to Twitter under the hashtag PROD JK and shared a myriad of posts in celebration of his newest gig.

Check out the trailer:


