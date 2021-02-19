Can't connect right now! retry
Public disillusioned by negative politics of PDM, says Information Minister Shibli Faraz

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

  • Information Minister Shibli Faraz talks about the Opposition, Senate elections and open balloting outside ECP office in Peshawar
  • Defeat in Senate elections to be last nail in PDM’s coffin, says information minister
  • Faraz says the Opposition is against open balloting because it doesn't serve their "vested interests"

PESHAWAR: The public has become disillusioned by the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), says Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

He believes that a defeat in the Senate election will be the final nail in PDM's coffin.

Faraz was addressing the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Peshawar Thursday

He said the Opposition is against open balloting because it doesn't serve their "vested interests". 

Read more: Senate election: Election Commission asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify candidates' data

Faraz said open balloting is the only way for transparent Senate elections.

He said PTI is upholding the narrative of transparent elections while the Opposition parties are stepping back from it.

The minister reminded that it was quite ironical that major opposition parties, PPP and PML-N, have reached consensus in Charter of Democracy (CoD) to introduce legislation for open balloting for Senate elections, but now they are opposing it tooth and nail to serve their ill designs. 

Read more: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement

Open balloting will help discourage the menace of horse-trading, corruption and sale and purchase of votes, he said.

