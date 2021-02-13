Senate election: Election Commission asks FBR, NAB, SBP to verify candidates' data

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission has sought data of candidates contesting the Senate elections from four institutions for verification.



The Ministry of Interior, Federal Board of Revenue, National Accountability Bureau and State Bank of Pakistan have been asked by the ECP to provide certain documentation for each candidate, so their eligibility and credibility can be ascertained.



According to Geo News, ECP has asked NAB whether a candidate has ever been convicted or accused in any case.

FBR has been asked about any tax evasion a candidate may have been involved in, while SBP has been asked if the candidate or any of their family members has defaulted in the past year.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission will scrutinise the credentials of the candidates through an online process.



The Senate polls are scheduled for March 3. Earlier today, the ECP extended the date to file nomination papers till February 15.

The new notification says candidates can file nomination papers from February 12 to February 15.



Parties, in the meanwhile, have begun finalising their candidates.

You can see the Senate election schedule here.