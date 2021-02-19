Kaveh Moussavi challenges David Rose to sue him over £250000 kickback expose

Broadsheet LLC’s CEO Kaveh Moussavi

Kaveh Moussavi invited David Rose to initiate a legal case against him if he thought that the commission claim was untrue.

Broadsheet CEO claims UK journalist earnestly worked for a new assets recovery deal between Broadsheet and the Pakistani government.

Kaveh Moussavi alleges the Daily Mail journalist has been involved in trying to plant dirty stories on him.

LONDON: The Broadsheet LLC’s CEO Kaveh Moussavi had challenged Daily Mail journalist David Rose to take him to the London High Court for a defamation case after claiming that Rose had asked for £250000 commission for getting US$30 million owed to Broadsheet by the Government of Pakistan.



Speaking to Pakistani media here on Thursday outside his home in Oxford, just a minute’s walk from his former friend and neighbour David Roses’s home, Kaveh Moussavi invited David Rose to initiate a legal case against him at the London High Court if he thought that the claim was untrue that he arranged a meeting of Kaveh Moussavi with PM Imran Khan’s accountability minister Shahzad Akbar, personally sat in it and took part in negotiations for a future assets recovery deal and entered into a deal with him for the payment of £250000 commission once the money paid to Kaveh Moussavi by the Government of Pakistan through the efforts of David Rose.

Read more: David Rose responds to Moussavi’s claims on Shahzad Akbar meet

Kaveh Moussavi made a new claim that David Rose earnestly worked for a new assets recovery deal between Broadsheet and the Government of Pakistan under the PTI government and actively took part in the conversation during the crucial meeting of four people at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, in October 2019.

David Rose has confirmed that he organised that meeting, Shahzad Akbar flew for that meeting from Pakistan and David Rose and Kaveh Moussavi went from Oxford to London specially for that meeting.

There was a secrecy around that meeting till three days ago when Kaveh Moussavi revealed that Daily Mail reporter David Rose was the main force behind that meeting and expected to be paid £250000 commission for his services.

“David Rose was actively involved in the conversation,” said Kaveh Moussavi about the contents of the new deal that were discussed in October 2019 but which didn’t go through as the key stakeholders fell out and went against each other.

Read more: 'Moussavi offered £2m cut to help make Pakistan settle Broadsheet case'



Kaveh Moussavi claimed on Thursday that David Rose told him at his home that the new people in the government of Pakistan – under Imran Khan – were much different from the previous regimes and assured that he will use his contact to get money for him but wanted £250000 paid to him.

“David Rose said let me try and resolve this issue. He said he has a mortgage of £250000 and I said I would settle it for him. I told him I would pay him once I am paid off. This figure came from him,” the Broadsheet CEO said.

Kaveh Moussavi alleged the Daily Mail journalist has been involved in trying to plant dirty stories on him. “I am disappointed with the tactics of David Rose. He has been engaged in tactics that led to the shut down of News of The World. He has been calling reporters to publish and plant dirty stories on me. This man is a friend of a minister responsible for fighting corruption.”



Kaveh Moussavi said to David Rose: “If you have to say anything about me, say it in a court of law. If you think I have said anything untrue, say it in a court of law. Be my guest and sue me. I profoundly believe in the rule of law. I have fought the govt of Pakistan for upholding the rule of law. If I have said something wrong, sue me. If he has half the conviction in behind-the-scenes briefings, if he had half the belief in what he has been saying, I am standing in front of reporters but why doesn’t he?”