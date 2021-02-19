Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor ancestral homes: Owners dispute value after transfer of over Rs23m

Photo collage of India actors Raj Kapoor (L) and Dilip Kumar — File.

Lawyer for Dilip Kumar house's owner, says govt should pay the market rate of Rs350 million if it wishes to purchase the actor's home

Kapoor Haveli's owner says the estate had a unique status so the government should pay Rs2 billion or he would approach the courts

KP Archaeology and Museums Dept earlier today transferred over Rs23 million to the district administration

PESHAWAR: The owners of the ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor have raised objections over the value of the estates after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museums Department on Friday transferred more than Rs23 million to the district administration.



A lawyer for the Dilip Kumar house's owner, Gul Rehman Mohmand, told Geo News that if the government wishes to purchase the veteran film actor's home, it should pay the market rate of Rs350 million.

Read more: KP govt releases funds to procure ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar

Kapoor Haveli's owner Ali Qadir, on the other hand, said the estate had a unique status so the government should pay Rs2 billion. Qadir warned that he would approach the courts over the PTI regime's offered price.

Earlier today, the KP Archaeology and Museums Department transferred Rs23.056 million to the district administration, valuing Kumar's four-marla ancestral home at Rs8.56 million and Kapoor's 6.25-marla estate at Rs15 million.

Also read: Dilip Kumar's nephew thankful to PM Imran for preserving Indian legend's ancestral home

Speaking to Geo News, KP Archaeology and Museums Department Director Dr Abdul Samad said the government had decided to turn Dilip Kumar's ancestral home and Kapoor Haveli — both in Peshawar — into museums and would protect and preserve both the estates.

His department, Samad added, could not back down from the purchase now nor could the owners reject the government's offers. Only the prices of the houses could be negotiated with the owners, he said.