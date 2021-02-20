Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship reaches its breaking point

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship has reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil as the reality star officially filed for divorce from her rapper husband, according to reports.

The 40-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Kanye is also fine with the joint custody arrangement.



The docs, filed by Laura Wasser, don't list a date of separation, a media outlet claimed. Laura is an American attorney specializing in divorce. She is the Founder and CEO of the online divorce service.

The celebrity couple - who tied the knot in May 2014 - share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.



