Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship reaches its breaking point

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship has reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil as the reality star officially filed for divorce from her rapper husband, according to reports.

The mother-of-four filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

The 40-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children. Kanye is also fine with the joint custody arrangement.

The docs, filed by Laura Wasser, don't list a date of separation, a media outlet claimed. Laura is an American attorney specializing in divorce. She is the Founder and CEO of the online divorce service.

The celebrity couple - who tied the knot in May 2014 - share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly decided to  co-parenting their lovely kids. The two amicably want to reach property settlement agreement as well.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham shares her stunning snap with meaningful caption: 'Feeling the love'

Victoria Beckham shares her stunning snap with meaningful caption: 'Feeling the love'
Experts weigh in on the benefits of delaying ‘No Time To Die’

Experts weigh in on the benefits of delaying ‘No Time To Die’
Dananeer reacts to 'Queen' Mahira Khan's 'pawri ho rahi hai' video

Dananeer reacts to 'Queen' Mahira Khan's 'pawri ho rahi hai' video

Prince Philip’s ‘nightmare’ hospital bluntness analyzed by experts

Prince Philip’s ‘nightmare’ hospital bluntness analyzed by experts
Experts touch on Prince Harry’s working blueprint for Princess Charlotte: report

Experts touch on Prince Harry’s working blueprint for Princess Charlotte: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann

Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann
Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation

Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation
BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020

BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020
FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

Watch: Katy Perry unveils her ‘younger self’ on American Idol

Watch: Katy Perry unveils her ‘younger self’ on American Idol
John Legend recalls fond memories of playing piano at four

John Legend recalls fond memories of playing piano at four

Latest

view all