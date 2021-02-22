PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh moved from jail to hospital after chest pain

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh speaks to the media during a press conference. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been shifted to a local hospital after he complained of pain in his chest, less than a week after he was arrested for allegedly entering a polling station while armed and engaging in aerial firing.

Sheikh, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, had requested the jail superintendent to take him to the hospital after feeling pain in the chest, whereupon he was transferred by ambulance to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

In his complaint to the jail superintendent, the PTI's leader from Karachi mentioned that he already suffered from high blood pressure issues and had a history of angina, adding that he was undergoing treatment at the NICVD.

Speaking to a Geo News correspondent over the phone from the hospital, Adil claimed that he was "tortured in the jail" and alleged that "more than 50 members of the PPP, who were incarcerated over their alleged involvement in the Lyari gang, war beat him up."



Haleem Adil Sheikh was transferred to jail yesterday on judicial remand. He was accused of going to a polling station in Karachi's PS-88 constituency on the day of the by-elections with weapons and engaging in aerial firing.

