Monday Feb 22 2021
Web Desk

ECP to get electronic voting technology soon: Fawad Chaudhry

Monday Feb 22, 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan had trialled biometric voting machines - a form of electronic voting - in September, 2017 for a by-election in NA-120 in Lahore. Photo: AFP

  • Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry shares details of recently developed electronic voting technology
  • Says it will be transferred to the Election Commission of Pakistan soon
  • Federal minister confident it will help ensure transparency

The Election Commission of Pakistan will soon be provided with electronic voting technology, says Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

He was addressing a press conference in Daska.

The technology was recently developed with the support of National Institute of Electronics, National University of Science and Technology and COMSATS.

Read more: In a 2018 report, govt officials had highlighted risks in electronic voting; what has changed?

It will help ensure transparency in the election process, the federal minister said.

He said the government has also presented an election reform bill to adopt an electronic voting system in elections.

