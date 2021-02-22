PM Imran Khan concerned over Haleem Adil Sheikh's health as PTI lawmaker moved to JPMC

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh, speaks to the media. Geo.tv/Files

PM Imran Khan telephoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, expressing concern over Haleem Adil Sheikh's health, says spokesperson

Sheikh was moved to NICVD last night after complaining of chest pain, shifted to JPMC earlier today

Sindh Governor accuses Sindh IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar of being "involved in political activities"

Sheikh tells Geo News that 50 PPP workers associated with the Lyari gang war "were hired by the PPP to kill me"

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over the health of the ruling PTI's leader in Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh, a spokesperson for the Governor House said in a statement issued Monday.



According to the spokesperson, PM Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, wherein he expressed concern over Haleem Adil Sheikh's health. The PTI leader was last night moved to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) after he complained of chest pain.

Ismail apprised the premier of the ongoing situation, as well as the details of the alleged torture on Sheikh in police custody. "The prime minister of Pakistan has given the assurance of [required] action" in this regard, the spokesperson added.

The inspector-general of police (IGP) for Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, "is involved in political activities" and the provincial cops were "showing impartiality", the governor claimed.

The Central Jail superintendent has denied that Sheikh was assaulted in the prison.



'Retaliatory actions'

Ismail also addressed a press conference Monday evening, calling for Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar's removal and claiming that lawlessness was "rampant" in the province.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addresses a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan, February 22, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

"Sindh IG seems to have failed. He has no interest in protecting the dignity of the police," the governor stated. "Retaliatory actions are being taken against the PTI's workers after the by-elections in Sindh.



"Haleem Adil Sheikh was charged with terrorism. He was tortured in the Central Jail [Karachi]," he added, noting that the Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly has "a privilege", or certain exemptions.

He further noted that a PTI worker, Sameer Sheikh, was also arrested but was to be taken to the hospital according to a court order. "The prison administration is not obeying the court order," he added.

50 people 'hired by the PPP to kill me'

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who was last admitted to the NICVD after complaining of chest pain, has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Speaking to Geo News, the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, alleged that 50 workers of the provincial ruling party and associated with the Lyari gang war "were hired by the PPP to kill me".

"Is there only one room in the jail? Video from the room where I was being hit for 18 seconds should be shown," Sheikh said. "50 people of the [Lyari] gang war were hired by the PPP to kill me.

"I was placed in the ward of Daesh terrorist Saad Aziz. I was not given any second-class prison facilities," the PTI leader claimed, adding that he had told the prison administration that his life was in danger.

"A police officer named Ehsan Mehar saved my life," he added.

—Additional reporting by Afzal Nadeem Dogar from Karachi