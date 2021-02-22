Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
Khloe Kardashian shares touching post on late father Robert Kardashian's birthday

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian left fans teary-eyed with her latest post on Instagram.

The Good American founder shared a touching video of her late father Robert Kardashian on his birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also got candid in the caption sharing how much she misses him and how she loves him. 

"Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you!" the caption read.

Take a look:



