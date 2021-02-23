Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Eminem’s 'adopted' daughter Alaina stuns in glamorous dress as she celebrates her 28th birthday

Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Marie celebrated her 28th birthday in style, looking gorgeous in a sparkly outfit on her big day.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Alaina shared series of mesmerising photos from her birthday bash.

She was simply slaying in a pinstripe sparkly dress. The singer's daughter captioned the post: "Eating cake for breakfast because anything goes on your birthday."

Alaina - who dwells in Michigan -  is actually Eminem's niece, whom the music icon adopted as a child because her mother - ex-wife Kim Scott's twin sister Dawn - passed away in 2015 after losing her battle against drug addiction.

