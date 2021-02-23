Eminem’s 'adopted' daughter Alaina stuns in glamorous dress as she celebrates her 28th birthday

Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Marie celebrated her 28th birthday in style, looking gorgeous in a sparkly outfit on her big day.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Alaina shared series of mesmerising photos from her birthday bash.

She was simply slaying in a pinstripe sparkly dress. The singer's daughter captioned the post: "Eating cake for breakfast because anything goes on your birthday."

Alaina - who dwells in Michigan - is actually Eminem's niece, whom the music icon adopted as a child because her mother - ex-wife Kim Scott's twin sister Dawn - passed away in 2015 after losing her battle against drug addiction.

