Tuesday Feb 23 2021
WhatsApp update: App releases new web version 2.21.4.18 for users

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

The logo of WhatsApp

WhatsApp on Tuesday released an update of the web version of the messaging app, according to Wabetainfo.

“The 2.21.4.18 update is a web release. Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. It's like a release candidate, a final beta,” said the platform.

It recommended people to update to the latest version if they are not a “beta tester”.

Read more: WhatsApp ignores backlash, will go ahead with new terms and services

“If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.4.18, because it's a build reserved to everyone,” said the website that keeps a close eye on WhatsApp.

“Note that, if a feature was rolled out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.4.18 update already contains it, being available for everyone,” said the platform to beta testers.

