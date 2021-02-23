'Pawri Over': Indian woman laments going back to work from office in viral video





Video of Indian woman lamenting work-from-office goes viral in India

She takes a dig at people enthusiastic about resuming work from office

Thousands comment on the video, say they relate to the woman's comic rant





As countries start to limp back to normalcy, the work-from-home model may be ending soon, which became the new normal for thousands across the globe when the coronavirus triggered fear and panic.



A recent video of an Indian woman ranting about resuming work from the office has gone viral in the country, with many people retweeting the video and relating to it.



The woman narrates in the beginning about coming across an email sent to her from the HR department, asking her how she felt about coming back to work.

"Matlab ab razai se nikal kar, naha kar taiyaar ho kar office jana padega aur logon ki shaklein dekhni padengi (Does it mean that I will now have to pull off my blanket, get ready and go to office and see people's faces?"



"Abhi abhi toh mere dark circles gaye hain, meri zindagi mein raunakein aayi thi aur ab meri tanning gayi hai toh tum aisa kar rahe ho (I just got rid of my black circles, got my life back on track and rid of my tanning, and now you are doing this),” she adds.

She took a hilarious dig at people who showed enthusiasm over returning to office after working from home for several months. "Don’t fool us, we know you attend Zoom meeting while sitting on the toilet seat," she says in the video.



One person absolutely agreed with the viral video.



Another dedicated the video to his IT friends.



Another person agreed, saying that the lockdown had "created a lot of lazy persons".



One person took the opportunity to demand online classes as well.



According to various reports, the woman in the video is an Instagrammer named Harjas Sethi who was elated when the video grabbed thousands of eyeballs.



Speaking to an Indian publication, Sethi said: "I make videos on Instagram only for fun, so no, not even in my wildest dreams, did I expect it to reach so many people."

She further said that work from home was a "win-win situation".



"I think it's a win win situation for everyone. Given a choice, I'd like to work from home for the rest of my life because it allows me to be efficient while being home with my cat," she said.

