Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

'Pawri Over': Indian woman laments going back to work from office in viral video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021


  • Video of Indian woman lamenting work-from-office goes viral in India
  • She takes a dig at people enthusiastic about resuming work from office
  • Thousands comment on the video, say they relate to the woman's comic rant

As countries start to limp back to normalcy, the work-from-home model may be ending soon, which became the new normal for thousands across the globe when the coronavirus triggered fear and panic.

A recent video of an Indian woman ranting about resuming work from the office has gone viral in the country, with many people retweeting the video and relating to it.

The woman narrates in the beginning about coming across an email sent to her from the HR department, asking her how she felt about coming back to work.

"Matlab ab razai se nikal kar, naha kar taiyaar ho kar office jana padega aur logon ki shaklein dekhni padengi (Does it mean that I will now have to pull off my blanket, get ready and go to office and see people's faces?"

"Abhi abhi toh mere dark circles gaye hain, meri zindagi mein raunakein aayi thi aur ab meri tanning gayi hai toh tum aisa kar rahe ho (I just got rid of my black circles, got my life back on track and rid of my tanning, and now you are doing this),” she adds.

She took a hilarious dig at people who showed enthusiasm over returning to office after working from home for several months. "Don’t fool us, we know you attend Zoom meeting while sitting on the toilet seat," she says in the video.

One person absolutely agreed with the viral video.

Another dedicated the video to his IT friends.

Another person agreed, saying that the lockdown had "created a lot of lazy persons".

One person took the opportunity to demand online classes as well.

According to various reports, the woman in the video is an Instagrammer named Harjas Sethi who was elated when the video grabbed  thousands of eyeballs.

Speaking to an Indian publication, Sethi said: "I make videos on Instagram only for fun, so no, not even in my wildest dreams, did I expect it to reach so many people."

She further said that work from home was a "win-win situation".

"I think it's a win win situation for everyone. Given a choice, I'd like to work from home for the rest of my life because it allows me to be efficient while being home with my cat," she said.

More From World:

Pakistani official summoned by French foreign ministry over President Alvi’s criticism of discriminatory new laws

Pakistani official summoned by French foreign ministry over President Alvi’s criticism of discriminatory new laws
President Ashraf Ghani launches Afghanistan's coronavirus vaccine campaign

President Ashraf Ghani launches Afghanistan's coronavirus vaccine campaign
Bitcoin declines 17% as doubts grow over valuations

Bitcoin declines 17% as doubts grow over valuations
UN reports surge in violence against civilians in Afghanistan after peace talks

UN reports surge in violence against civilians in Afghanistan after peace talks
Facebook to unban Australian news pages after agreement on media law

Facebook to unban Australian news pages after agreement on media law
Fines up to AED 50,000 announced for environmental violations in Sharjah

Fines up to AED 50,000 announced for environmental violations in Sharjah
Remove tariffs on Chinese goods to repair relations, China tells US

Remove tariffs on Chinese goods to repair relations, China tells US
US addicted to bullying, it wont work with Iran: Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

US addicted to bullying, it wont work with Iran: Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after cold snap need help, officials say

Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after cold snap need help, officials say
Gaza receives thousands of coronavirus vaccines from UAE

Gaza receives thousands of coronavirus vaccines from UAE
Homeless people in Russian city receive coronavirus vaccine

Homeless people in Russian city receive coronavirus vaccine
UN denounces Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest

UN denounces Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest

Latest

view all