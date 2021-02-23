Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'attacking' Queen

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down from the royal family they have been criticised for attempting to work out a part-time working position with the Queen.

Australian conservative social and political commentator Andrew Bolton lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the Queen’s decision to strip them of their royal patronages.

"This is the couple who claim on their website to represent 'Compassion in Action', yet last week - as Philip lay in hospital - attacked his wife for removing the last of their royal patronages after waiting vainly for a year for them to return to a 'life of service' to their nation," he wrote in Herald Sun. 

"'We can all live a life of service', sniped the runaway royals, 'service is universal'. Yet the service they offered Britain was an in-our-spare-moment kind that diminished the Royal Family and the notion of 'duty'."

According to Bolton the couple's "preferred 'service'" includes "getting fabulously rich" and "feel-good preaching".

"That's not service but self-service," he said. 

