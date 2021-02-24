Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Kim Kardashian's fans begin listing out possible next partners for her

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Kim Kardashian's fans have been speculating about her future date since the reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West .

The 40-year-old's fans think she should date the big celebrities after parting ways from husband Kanye West.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's admirers are concerned about her next partner as they suggested her to date Brad Pitt, Van Jones or Pete Davidson after her split from Kanye West.

The mother-of four will reportedly give SNL star Pete Davidson a chance as many other celebs have, like Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Kate Beckinsale.

They even begun listing out possible next partners for Kim as one tweeted: 'I can't wait until Van Jones and Kim Kardashians star openly dating.'

Another wrote: "Now that Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye, I think she should date Van Jones. He would make such a good role model to her kids, especially her sons."

Kim Kardashian's fans also suggested their beloved star to go out with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt after her separation from Kanye West.

