Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Reuters

Dutch authorities seize 1,500 kilos of heroin hidden in Himalayan salt container

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

The Rotterdam prosecutor's office said that it had worked together closely with the British National Crime Agency on the seizure. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • Dutch customs discovered more than 1,500 kg of heroin in the port city of Rotterdam
  • Based on information shared by their UK counterparts, the Dutch arrested five suspects, three of whom had been remanded in custody
  • The Rotterdam prosecutor that it had worked together closely with the British National Crime Agency on the seizure

THE HAGUE: Dutch customs discovered more than 1,500 kg of heroin in the port city of Rotterdam, which is said to be their largest heroin haul ever.

"The narcotics were found by customs officers in a container filled with Himalaya salt from Pakistan," the Rotterdam prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Read more: Drugs worth 1 billion UAE dirhams seized in Abu Dhabi

It added that it had worked together closely with the British National Crime Agency on the seizure. According to the Dutch, the seized drugs have a street value of some 45 million euros ($55 million).

Based on information shared by their UK counterparts, the Dutch arrested five suspects, three of whom had been remanded in custody.

No further information was given, but prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing.

