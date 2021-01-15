Drugs worth 1 billion UAE dirhams seized in Abu Dhabi

Representational image. Photo: File

Abu Dhabi police seize drugs worth one billion dirhams

Police say over 1 ton of drugs was transported to the UAE by dissolving crystalised drugs into water

A gang of eight drug dealers, who received instructions from abroad, have been arrested, police say

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Drugs worth one billion dirhams have been seized in Abu Dhabi, local police revealed on Friday.

According to a news report by Jang, police said they confiscated over one ton (1041 kilogrammes) of drugs from a gang of eight drug dealers.

The gang, police said, has been arrested.

Police officials added that the involved gang was trying to transport the drugs to the UAE in a unique fashion by "dissolving crystalised drugs into water."

Abu Dhabi police said that the money earned through drug smuggling was laundered, adding that the gang received instructions from abroad.

