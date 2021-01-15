Drugs worth 1 billion UAE dirhams seized in Abu Dhabi

Friday Jan 15, 2021
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Drugs worth one billion dirhams have been seized in Abu Dhabi, local police revealed on Friday.
According to a news report by Jang, police said they confiscated over one ton (1041 kilogrammes) of drugs from a gang of eight drug dealers.
The gang, police said, has been arrested.
Police officials added that the involved gang was trying to transport the drugs to the UAE in a unique fashion by "dissolving crystalised drugs into water."
Abu Dhabi police said that the money earned through drug smuggling was laundered, adding that the gang received instructions from abroad.
