Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Bullet misses stray dog, kills bystander instead

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

  • Faisalabad man shoots at dog, kills bystander instead
  • Man, dog escape following shooting
  • Police begin probe, take body into custody

FAISALABAD: A person was killed during a dog-culling campaign in Faisalabad when the bullet fired to put the dog down hit him instead. 

According to police sources, a man named Amin had allegedly shot at a stray dog, however, the bullet missed it and hit a man named Ranjha.

Following the shooting, the dog escaped and so did the man who had fired, sources said.

Read more: MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC

The police, according to sources, have taken the man's body into custody, while a probe is underway.

More From Pakistan:

PTI to appeal ECP's order for fresh NA-75 by-polls in Supreme Court

PTI to appeal ECP's order for fresh NA-75 by-polls in Supreme Court
Senate election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

Senate election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed
Senate polls: SC reserves opinion on presidential reference regarding open-ballot voting

Senate polls: SC reserves opinion on presidential reference regarding open-ballot voting
PMC makes important announcement on the launch of Higher Specialist Register

PMC makes important announcement on the launch of Higher Specialist Register
ECP declares NA-75 polling void, orders fresh elections in entire constituency

ECP declares NA-75 polling void, orders fresh elections in entire constituency
SHC declares PTI's Saifullah Abro eligible to contest Senate elections

SHC declares PTI's Saifullah Abro eligible to contest Senate elections
PM Imran Khan's support dwindling within PTI, claims Maryam Nawaz

PM Imran Khan's support dwindling within PTI, claims Maryam Nawaz
How much did Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka cost?

How much did Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka cost?
It's meme time: Students react to Shafqat Mahmood telling schools to open 5 days a week

It's meme time: Students react to Shafqat Mahmood telling schools to open 5 days a week
Pakistani, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

Pakistani, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire
Schools to start 5-day regular classes from March 1: Shafqat Mehmood

Schools to start 5-day regular classes from March 1: Shafqat Mehmood
JUI-F wants a vote recount in NA-45 Kurram constituency

JUI-F wants a vote recount in NA-45 Kurram constituency

Latest

view all