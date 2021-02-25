Bullet misses stray dog, kills bystander instead

Faisalabad man shoots at dog, kills bystander instead

Man, dog escape following shooting

Police begin probe, take body into custody

FAISALABAD: A person was killed during a dog-culling campaign in Faisalabad when the bullet fired to put the dog down hit him instead.



According to police sources, a man named Amin had allegedly shot at a stray dog, however, the bullet missed it and hit a man named Ranjha.

Following the shooting, the dog escaped and so did the man who had fired, sources said.

Read more: MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC

The police, according to sources, have taken the man's body into custody, while a probe is underway.