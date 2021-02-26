Here's what Oprah Winfrey thinks of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

Prince Harry Meghan would sit down for an interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey next month.

While royal fans are eagerly waiting for the much anticipated interview of the pair, British media continues to write about the impacts the couple's decision to go on TV would have on their future relationship with the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles.

CBS said the interview will be broadcast on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement.



Commenting on Oprah's interview, a report quoting an insider said the TV host consider it "the best interview she has ever done".



