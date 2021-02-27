Can't connect right now! retry
Tea is Fantastic: Ali Gul Pir pays tribute to 'fallen trees' destroyed by India in 2019 strike

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Still from video tribute to four fallen trees by Pakistani rapper Ali Gul Pir. — YouTube/Ali Gul Pir

Pakistani rapper Ali Gul Pir has paid a humorous tribute to the "fallen trees" that were destroyed as a result of the 2019 Indian airstrike, when Pakistan also captured an Indian pilot, Abhinandan.

Two years ago on February 27, Pakistan shot down two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after they crossed the Line of Control and came inside Pakistani airspace.

The swift response from Pakistan — after which 'Operation Swift Retort' has been named — came a day after IAF jets intruded into Pakistani territory and dropped their payload on a hillside in Balakot, fleeing as the Pakistan Air Force jets scrambled to respond.

IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 Bison jet was shot down and he was captured after it landed in Pakistani territory. The other jet landed on the Indian side.

A video released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) showed the Indian pilot conversing with Pakistani officers and acknowledging he had been treated well. He was later released as a good-will gesture by Pakistan.

"I hope you like the tea?" one officer (not shown in video) asked him, to which Abhinandan replied: "The tea is fantastic, thank you."

The phrase has been used widely today as the nation recalls the events from two years ago and rapper Ali Gul Pir was not about to let the opportunity go to make a contribution.

"Two years back we lost four trees due to [a] terrorist attack. Here is my tribute to them," he wrote on Twitter.

The 2:12 track, titled "Char Darakht (Four Trees)" also features singer Nimra Rafiq.

It makes tongue-in-cheek references to Kangana Ranaut, Rihanna and 'Major' (Adnan) Sami. Pir also asks whether he should "make another cup if one wasn't enough".

Watch the full video below:


