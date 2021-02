Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday opposed the decision of the federal government allowing schools to resume 5-day regular classes from March 1, saying the announcement has created confusion among the students.



Speaking to media, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said as per the decision by the provincial government schools will allow 50% attendance and we can not resume regular classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.



More to follow..