Pakistan primary schools, universities reopen after nearly 3-month gap amid COVID-19 pandemic

Primary, secondary schools and universities start classes as per NCOC decision

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck

Ask universities not reopening despite government permission to "reconsider"

Primary and middle schools and universities across Pakistan reopened today (Monday) after a gap of nearly three months as the country continues to fight the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood wished the best to students on Twitter Sunday night.

Later at night, Mahmood said that universities that are not reopening on Monday despite government permission should "reconsider".



Mahmood said that "online lessons, however good, are no substitute for on campus classes".

The minister said that with interactions between students and all the university staff members on campus "mould social behaviour" and so the varsities that have decided to remain closed really "should reconsider".

NCOC decides all remaining classes should resume

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), after a detailed discussion with all stakeholders, had decided that educational institutions shall resume all remaining classes — at the primary, middle and university level — on February 1.



The forum decided that students in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar would attend classes with 50% strength on alternate days.

Read more: Pakistan decides to reopen schools amid coronavirus pandemic

However, universities would resume operations as per the usual schedule.

The forum was informed that globally, the disease trend had witnessed a hike after the complete reopening of the education sector, therefore the approach to cut down the attendance on a given day would help in reducing the resurgence of the contagion.

It was also informed that vaccination centres have been established all across the country, wherein staff trainings and other arrangements have been completed to kick-start coronavirus inoculation.

The decision to reopen schools comes amid a worsening coronavirus situation both domestically and internationally.

Pakistan's coronavirus situation

Pakistan reported 1,616 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of active cases stands at 33,493.

The country lost 26 more souls infected with the disease in this time.

The daily count of cases has remained above 1,500 for the last several weeks. The last time a figure below that was reported, was on November 7, when 1,436 cases emerged.

Read more: Punjab notifies reopening of primary schools, universities from February 1

Fatalities have also remained in the double digits. The last time fewer than 10 deaths were seen was on November 9, when nine people were reported to have died from coronavirus.