Amelia Hamlin flaunts her stunning beauty to tease Scott Disick after his words about Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Gray Hamlin left fans awestruck as she showed off her abs in blue sports bodysuit after her boyfriend Scott Disick's claims of marrying his ex Kourtney Kardashian on the spot in a reality show.

The 19-year-old model showcased her killer curves as she posed up a storm in chic outfit for a series of sizzling selfies.



Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Scott's darling showcased her sporty look, wearing a double-chain necklace with a coin pendant.

The sweet daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin gushed of her stylish workout set as she captioned it: 'We love this blue.'

On Thursday, she was accused of 'blackfishing' following posting a few ultra bronzed self-portraits to her Instagram page.

Hamlin's new sizzling post comes days after her beau Scott Disick was spotted in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' teaser, telling his ex Kourtney Kardashia, with whom he shares three children, he would marry her on the spot.