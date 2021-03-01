Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 01 2021
PTI's Faisal Javed pleased with Pakistan top court advice on how to hold Senate polls

Monday Mar 01, 2021

  • Supreme Court 's opinion on presidential reference on Senate elections is strong, says PTI Senator Faisal Javed 
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan wants transparency and elimination of corruption in the elections, says Senator Javed
  • He was speaking to the media after the apex court gave its advice on the presidential reference on holding an open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections

PTI Senator Faisal Javed has said that the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the presidential reference is strong and a "victory for Pakistan".

His remarks came shortly after the Supreme Court opined on Monday that polling for the Senate elections can not be held through an open ballot.

The apex court ruled that the Election Commission is empowered to take all the steps to ensure transparency in the polls.

"It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to end corrupt practices from the electoral process and it can utilise the technology in this regard," the short order stated.

For the first time, people will know what happens in the Senate, Senator Javed said.

He said the apex court listened to all the parties and the attorney-general gave excellent arguments in court and today's decision is a victory for Pakistan.

Javed said that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan wants transparency and elimination of corruption in the elections, while the opposition wants corruption. 

"Imran Khan came into politics to eradicate corruption and today's decision is his victory because he doesn't want to build any palaces or set up factories.

The PTI senator said that the work has to be done by the parliament but this opinion by the SC is a strong one for transparency.

