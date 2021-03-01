PM Imran Khan meets MNAs ahead of Senate polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is meeting lawmakers at Parliament House ahead of the crunch Senate polls scheduled for March 3, Geo News reported.

The prime minister is meeting the lawmakers from the ruling coalition to listen to their grievances and address their reservations.

The MNAs, who called on the PM at the Parliament House today, included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Aslam Bhootani, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajid Khan.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadi and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.

The ruling party is making hectic efforts to ensure victory of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who is contesting the election from the Islamabad seat against former PM and the Opposition’s joint candidate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The National Assembly is the electoral college for the Senate seat on which polling will be held on March 3.

The PTI has directed its members to ensure their presence in Islamabad for the next three days.