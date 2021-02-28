Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will win the Senate election, says Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday supported Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and said that he will "win the Senate election."

"Abdul Hafeez uplifted Pakistan's declining economy since he took office," Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that he went to the best universities of the world, including Oxford and Cambridge, and earned a doctorate degree in economics.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that Abdul Hafeez converted a $20 billion current account deficit to surplus through his efforts and supported Pakistan's declining economy.

The PTI gave Abdul Hafeez a ticket for Islamabad's general seat in the Senate election, and his nomination papers were duly approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Rasheed's response came after PML-N's spokesperson Muhammad Zubair cast aspersions on PTI's choice of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as their candidate for the Senate elections.

Abdul Hafeez is not a member of the parliament and was previously appointed as the Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance. He was appointed as the Minister for Finance in December last year.

PM Imran Khan is taking the country forward

During the press briefing, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan's improved relations with several countries of the world, including the United States, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, among others, shows that Pakistan is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



'Hamza Shahbaz's release makes no difference'

Answering a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that if PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz is released from prison, it will not make a difference to the PTI.

"If the court decides to release someone from jails, then how can I say that it took the wrong decision?" Rasheed said.

'Govt will not create hurdles for PDM'

In response to another question, the interior minister said that the PTI-led government will not create any hurdles for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allow it to stage protests given that there is no violation of the law.

"I request the PDM leadership to reschedule their protest after the Pakistan Day parade on March 23," he said. "If the PDM does not want to comply, it's up to them but I am asking as a patriotic Pakistani."

Sheikh Rasheed also shed light on several other topics, including the Kashmir issue, the issuance of Pakistani visas and passports, tourism, and the modernisation of the Islamabad Police.

