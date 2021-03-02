Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

WhatsApp rolled out on Tuesday its 'Sticker Maker' app for users in three countries so they can start creating their own custom-animated stickers.

“You can start to use the Sticker Maker app to create your own custom animated stickers for WhatsApp on iOS and Android, in Brazil, India and Indonesia,” said the website WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the messaging service.

It is expected that if the app roll out is successful, it may be unveiled in other countries as well.

Apps like Sticker Maker enable users to create stickers for WhatsApp using external apps.

Users just need to download the app to create a sticker pack by picking a video or GIF from their camera roll. Once added, the app will automatically convert it to a webp file that can be imported to WhatsApp.

Earlier, WABetaInfo had reported that after months of delays, WhatsApp is finally enabling the “possibility to import custom animated sticker packs in the app”.

“The team is currently rolling out the feature for users in Brazil, India and Indonesia and compatible versions,” said the website.

