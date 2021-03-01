iOS Whatsapp users report problems in playing voice messages

Few Whatsapp users, who are accessing the app on iOS, are experiencing problems in playing voice message. Photo:Geo.tv/File

Whatsapp users, who are accessing the app on iOS, are experiencing problems in playing voice messages.

Users complain that the app doesn't animate the progress bar.

One of the Whatsapp technical groups on Twitter confirms the technical glitch.

Whatsapp users, who are accessing the app on iOS, are experiencing problems in playing voice messages as the app doesn't animate the progress bar.



One of the Whatsapp technical groups on Twitter confirmed the technical glitch on Monday. "I confirm that some users having WhatsApp for iOS are experiencing issues playing voice messages. Have you the same problem? Please share your WhatsApp and iOS version: I'd like to understand if you're on the latest iOS 14 beta, WABetalInfo notified on Twitter.



Earlier, the widely-used messaging app had warned that if Whatsapp users do not accept its updated terms and conditions by May 15, they won't be able to either send or receive messages on the app.



Read more: WhatsApp update: New web version 2.21.3.20 released for users

According to TechCrunch, those who do not accept the updated terms of service of the instant-messaging app will have their accounts listed as "inactive". Accounts that are listed as inactive can be deleted after 120 days.

As per the tech website, the app will continue to allow the user to avail the call and notifications functions for a short period of time after the deadline passes, which is probably "a few weeks".