Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Newest 'moo'del: Cow's catwalk turns all eyes to the ramp

A video showing a cow moving in a manner similar to models' catwalk during fashion shows has resurfaced on Twitter and is turning all the eyes to the ramp — or timeline, in this case.

In what seems to be an amusing video, the cow seems to be showing off her beauty, walking on the road with the greatest swag and turning its head sideways in an 'oh-so-flawless', haughty fashion.

The brief clip also has gorgeous countryside scenery in the background as the white and brown cow struts in the middle of the road with some of its peer walking behind reluctantly and unbothered, as if tired of the Little Miss Supermodel's sashaying.

Interestingly, however, the video was originally uploaded online in 2018 but has now resurfaced on the Internet after being shared on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, the latest 'moo'del has once again won everyone's hearts.

Moreover, some people have expressed concern that the prideful cow may actually be injured or suffering from a disease. "I hope there's nothing wrong with her feet," said one Twitter user, adding that the other cows were not walking like that.

