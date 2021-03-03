Three Lahore health workers contract coronavirus despite being vaccinated

Three health workers at Mayo Hospital fall victim to coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

A doctor, head nurse, and ward in-charge tested positive in Lahore.

Pakistan Medical Association Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami says no vaccine guarantees 100% results.

LAHORE: Three health workers at the Mayo Hospital fell victim to coronavirus despite being vaccinated, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Sources in the hospital said a doctor, head nurse and ward in-charge have recently been diagnosed with coronavirus, although they got vaccinated a couple of days back.

The doctor was vaccinated on February 23 and showed coronavirus symptoms five days later, while the head nurse and ward in-charge were vaccinated at the inauguration of the coronavirus vaccine and showed virus symptoms after 15 days.

So far, 1,100 health workers have reportedly been vaccinated against the coronavirus at Mayo Hospital.



Pakistan Medical Association Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami, however, said that no vaccine guarantees 100% results. Everybody should abide by the health protocols to mark themselves safe, he said.

A primary and secondary healthcare department spokesperson said antibodies start to form 14 days after the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, so it is important to take precautions even after the inoculation.