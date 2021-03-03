Can't connect right now! retry
John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’

John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’

Grammy award winning singer John Legend sheds light on the pain rejection from Star Search left him with back in the day.

The singer touched upon the hurtful rejection during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was quoted saying, "I wanted to be on Star Search so badly. I used to grow up watching Ed McMahon, and so many great artists actually came through Star Search. I would watch the show and I was like, 'I wanna be on there, I deserve to be on there!’”

"My local mall, it was called the Fairfield Commons Mall, outside Dayton, Ohio, they had a local Star Search competition and if you won the local competition they would send your tape to national Star Search.”

"I won the local Star Search competition, they sent my videotape to the national Star Search, and I never got a call backl. That was that." However, "I did get a $500 shopping spree at the new mall and I bought a lot of clothes, so I was happy.”

