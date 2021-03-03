Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Video: Unidentified wild animal attacks several goats in Karachi's Gadap

  • Unidentified wild animal attacks several goats in Karachi's Gadap.
  • The incident has triggered panic among residents.
  • Wildlife department says the habitat of animals is affected due to housing schemes along Gadap and Superhighway.

KARACHI: An unidentified wild animal attacked several goats in Gadap, causing panic among the residents in the area, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The residents said that hungry wild animals often attack their animals who are tied outside their homes at night.

Read more: Brown bears attack Balakot villages

The wildlife department said that the habitat of animals is affected due to the construction of housing schemes along Gadap and Superhighway.

The conservation department is sending a team to investigate the incident.

