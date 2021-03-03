Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Senate election: How did Shehryar Afridi waste his vote?

By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

  • PTI lawmaker Shehryar Afridi wastes his Senate vote
  • His action has invited criticism from PM Imran Khan
  • The lawmaker's vote is likely to be waster as he signed it

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday wasted his vote during the heated Senate elections, a move that also invited criticism from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

But how did Afridi waste his vote?

The Kashmir Committee chairman, according to sources, signed his ballot paper which most likely will lead to its cancellation as the Senate polling remains secret.

Senate election 2021: Results start pouring in as counting of votes continues

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi. — File photo

Later, Afridi filed a petition at the Election Commission of Pakistan. The lawmaker mentioned that he was sick for the last few days and was unable to attend party meetings held for the polls' preparation.

The committee chairman, in his petition, claimed that when he had reached the venue to cast his vote, the ECP staff failed to guide him.

Read more: PPP's Ali Haider Gilani, Nasir Shah accused of buying Senate votes after 'leaked' audio clip

Similarly, before Afridi, former president Asif Ali Zardari had also wasted his vote, however, the ballot paper was re-issued to him.

