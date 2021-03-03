Can't connect right now! retry
France bans far-right group that blocked migrants

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. — AFP/File

  • Generation Identity has tried to bar migrants from entering the country.
  • The group "incites discrimination, hatred and violence", says French minister.
  • In 2019, group's leader and two other activists were handed six-month prison sentences.

The French government on Wednesday agreed to ban far-right group Generation Identity, which gained notoriety through several attempts to block migrants from entering the country.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted the decree dissolving the group on Twitter, saying that the group "incites discrimination, hatred and violence".

His decree added that, taking account of its "structure and military organisation", the group can be regarded "as having the character of a private militia".

In January, around 30 members of Generation Identitaire (Generation Identity) had gathered at the Col du Portillon pass on the border of France and Spain in what they called a surveillance operation to "defend Europe".

It was the latest in a string of mountain demonstrations by GI activists in recent years, often involving the deployment of fences at key crossing points, that have led to skirmishes with migrants and activists.

In August 2019, the group's leader and two other activists were handed six-month prison sentences after they set up a blockade in the French Alps and rented two helicopters to search for migrants.

In response, a group of around 100 rights activists escorted some 30 migrants into France, sparking scuffles with police.

The French government promised to tighten immigration and asylum laws in response to the huge influx of people trying to reach Europe from Africa, the Middle East and Asia since 2015.

President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism over a crackdown against extremist organisations after a spate of attacks, but the government insists it is even-handed and is not discriminating against Muslims.

More From World:

One killed as rockets hit Iraq military base hosting US troops

Iraq, US step back from planned evacuation of contractors from Iraqi base

Yemen 'step away' from devastating famine: UN

France hands three-year jail term to ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy over corruption

Three female media workers killed in Afghanistan

India's Mukesh Ambani among world's richest people, says Hurun Global Rich List 2021

WATCH: Woman receives apple-flavored drink upon ordering iPhone 12 Max Pro

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050, warns WHO

In Japan, over 1,000 coronavirus vaccine shots go to waste after freezer malfunction

WHO says coronavirus cannot be completely eradicated by the end of 2021

WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries

Trump attacks Biden policies, hits out at 'Washington establishment', Supreme Court

