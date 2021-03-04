Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban recalls a shocking moment of his married life

Keith Urban opened up about an upsetting moment of his married life when his sweet wife Nicole Kidman was hit by a fellow theatre-goer during their trip to Sydney Opera House.

The award-winning star explained: 'We were sitting down with Nic's mum and we were clapping as it was a great performance. I looked around and I see a few people standing and I thought 'oh I'm getting up'.

"And then some guy behind me just whacked Nic, like really hit her, with the programme.'"

Recalling the shocking moment, Keith revealed that Nicole looked over at him and her mum and said: "He just hit me!"

"It's a bit of a pickle I was in because I'm a husband and you want to defend your wife but it took a lot of restraint. I was pretty upset," he said.

Adding that there was etiquette that the family was unaware of, he said: "We did not know that you are not supposed to stand in the opera.

Having not been to the opera before ever in my life, I am sensitive to the etiquette."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban grew up in Australia and have been enjoying spending quality time Down Under during the past few months.