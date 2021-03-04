Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Watch: Deputy commissioner inland revenue Lahore hits traffic warden with car

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

  •  Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue injures traffic warden by hitting him with car.
  • Police later arrived at the scene after the traffic warden complained but let the commissioner go
  • Police arrested suspect last night

LAHORE: The deputy commissioner of inland revenue on Thursday hit and injured a traffic warden in G.O.R-1, a residential area for senior government officials in the city.

Geo News obtained the CCTV footage of the incident in which a car, heading towards Jail Road, can be seen hitting and injuring a traffic warden, who has been identified as Naeem.

According to Naeem the driver of the car identified himself as the Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue Muhammad Adnan when he tried to stop him for violating traffic regulations. He also told the traffic warden to back off.

The warden can be seen in the video, trying repeatedly to stop the commissioner who allegedly refused to do so and hits him with the car repeatedly.

The police later arrived at the scene after the warden called them to complain but allegedly let the suspect go after he identified himself as a commissioner to them.

Naeem, in a petition filed at the Shadman Colony police station, said that Muhammad Adnan was also carrying an expired driving license.

The suspect, according to Naeem of tearing off the personnel's uniform during their altercation.

At first, the DSP and SHO Shadman denied any such incident had taken place when Geo News contacted them to inquire about the matter.

However, a case was registered over the incident last night and Mohammad Adnan was taken into custody.

