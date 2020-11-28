Watch: Lahore man puts traffic warden's life at risk after being asked to pull over

In this screengrab taken from CCTV footage, a traffic warden can be seen holding on for dear life on a car's bonnet. — Geo News

A Lahore man, despite a traffic warden asking him to stop, ran the officer over near the provincial capital's Jail Road on Saturday.



The warden, in a bid to save himself, jumped on the car's bonnet while the man kept racing the vehicle and shortly after left the police officer on the roadside and sped away.

According to the warden, named Wasim, he had asked the driver to stop his car as the vehicle's windows were tinted black.

Fortunately, the warden did not suffer any injuries during the event.



Police have registered a case against the unidentified car owner at the complaint of the warden and initiated a search for the person.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hammad Abid said those who take the law into their own hands would be dealt with "an iron fist".



