Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Ahmed Faraz

Watch: Lahore man puts traffic warden's life at risk after being asked to pull over

By
Ahmed Faraz

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

In this screengrab taken from CCTV footage, a traffic warden can be seen holding on for dear life on a car's bonnet. — Geo News

A Lahore man, despite a traffic warden asking him to stop, ran the officer over near the provincial capital's Jail Road on Saturday.

The warden, in a bid to save himself, jumped on the car's bonnet while the man kept racing the vehicle and shortly after left the police officer on the roadside and sped away.

According to the warden, named Wasim, he had asked the driver to stop his car as the vehicle's windows were tinted black.

Fortunately, the warden did not suffer any injuries during the event.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified car owner at the complaint of the warden and initiated a search for the person.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Hammad Abid said those who take the law into their own hands would be dealt with "an iron fist". 


More From Pakistan:

Those who sunk Pakistan Steel Mills will play politics over it: Hammad Azhar

Those who sunk Pakistan Steel Mills will play politics over it: Hammad Azhar
8 people killed in Swabi's Chota Lahor area during Jirga session

8 people killed in Swabi's Chota Lahor area during Jirga session
'Taking it to the next level': Geo News, Loco Services join hands for The World CIO200 Summit

'Taking it to the next level': Geo News, Loco Services join hands for The World CIO200 Summit
PDM Multan jalsa: New turn in Pakistan’s political history as daughters of two former PMs to give speeches

PDM Multan jalsa: New turn in Pakistan’s political history as daughters of two former PMs to give speeches
PPP, PML-N workers take control of Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh ahead of Nov 30 PDM rally

PPP, PML-N workers take control of Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh ahead of Nov 30 PDM rally
‘Heartless’: Bilawal Bhutto slams PTI govt for sacking Pakistan Steel Mills employees

‘Heartless’: Bilawal Bhutto slams PTI govt for sacking Pakistan Steel Mills employees
AWP leader Baba Jan reunited with family after nine years in jail

AWP leader Baba Jan reunited with family after nine years in jail
Benazir Bhutto takes centre stage at Bakhtawar's engagement

Benazir Bhutto takes centre stage at Bakhtawar's engagement
$8b increase in Pakistan's net foreign exchange reserves since June 2019, SBP governor says

$8b increase in Pakistan's net foreign exchange reserves since June 2019, SBP governor says
Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises by over 3,000 for the fourth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises by over 3,000 for the fourth consecutive day

FM Qureshi takes up visa issue for Pakistanis with UAE minister

FM Qureshi takes up visa issue for Pakistanis with UAE minister
Gilgit Baltistan to elect chief minister Monday

Gilgit Baltistan to elect chief minister Monday

Latest

view all