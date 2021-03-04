Justin Timberlake’s sweet birthday post for wife Jessica Biel takes over the internet

Justin Timberlake penend a sweet birthday note for ladylove Jessica Biel on her birthday

Justin Timberlake paid the most thoughtful homage to the mother of his children, Jessica Biel on her 39th birthday.



The Grammy Award-winning Suit&Tie singer penned a sweet birthday note on this occasion for his ladylove.

He posted pictures and videos of the couple on his Instagram with a thoughtful caption that perfectly depicted their relationship.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is,” he penned down. “I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with!!!!"

"Here's to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly...I ❤️ U with all that I know," he added.







