pakistan
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

17 more people succumb to coronavirus, 260 infected in Sindh

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Photo: File

KARACHI: As many as 17 more patients died of coronavirus within the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 4,405, while 260 new cases emerged when 9,689 tests were conducted throughout the province, a statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,689 samples were tested which detected 260 cases, constituting 2.7% current detection rate. 

He added that so far, 3,054,933 tests have been conducted against which 259,163 cases were diagnosed, of which 96% or 248,478 patients have recovered, including 260 overnight.

The CM said that at present, 6,280 patients are under treatment out of which 5,956 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centres and 316 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 283 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 260 new cases, 126 have been detected from Karachi, including 39 from East, 36 Malir, 26 South, 20 Central and 5 West. 

Hyderabad has 23, MirpurKhas 16, Sujawal 15, Thatto 13, Matiyari and Tando Allahyar 8 each, Larkana and Naushero Feroze 6 each, Jacobabad & Qambar-Shahdadkot 5 each, Umarkot 4, Khairpur, Nawabshah and Ghotki 3 each new cases reported.

The Chief Minister urged the people of the province to follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).


