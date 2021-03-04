Can't connect right now! retry
Shibli Faraz hops on to 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon to celebrate Senate win

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, who was reelected to the Senate in yesterday's race, celebrated his victory by hopping on to the "pawri ho rahi hai" bandwagon.

"Yeh mein hoon, yeh Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hain, aur yeh hamaari victory party ho rahi hai (This is me, this is Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this is our victory party)," he can be heard saying in the video while pointing to Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

After polls were cast in the KP Assembly, Shibli Faraz emerged victorious on a general seat, besides PTI's Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem and Liaqat Khan Tarakai.

The much-awaited Senate elections ended with PTI emerging as the top victor with 18 seats, followed by PPP with eight.

